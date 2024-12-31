The Southern Boone County Fire Protection District will be holding a Emergency Medical Technician Class this Spring of 2025.

Classes and Labs will be held in person on Tuesday and Thursday Evenings from 6:00 pm to 10:00 pm beginning March 4, to June 12, 2025.

Other educational experiences will include, but will not be limited to, two assigned Saturday Classes, online classes, assigned homework, research projects, BLS Certification, hands on equipment training, and internship experiences.

Upon successful completion of this program, all students will be eligible to take the State of Missouri Skills Examination and the National Registry written examination.

Tuition is set at $1,000 per student. Scholarships are available for application for those persons living within the Southern Boone County Fire Protection District.

For more information, please contact the SBCFPD EMT 2025 Program Director, Captain Rob Jackson at: rjackson@sbcfpd.org