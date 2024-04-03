By: Tara Blue

Eric Sappington opened his doors for business on March 1st, 1998 on good faith that the Southern Boone community would appreciate his commitment to provide excellent, affordable carpet cleaning through good ol’ fashioned hard work.

Sappington says he is grateful for the longstanding relationships and word-of-mouth referrals which have made his business successful for over 26 years.

Sappington was born and raised in Southern Boone and joined the U.S. Navy in 1992 where he worked on F-18 Fighter Jets. After his service time, he used his GI Bill to earn a business degree at Ozark Technical College.

While at school, Eric worked for a large property management firm and saw first-hand the ins and outs of the carpet and flooring industry. That experience motivated him to open his own business in his hometown of Ashland, as he quickly learned that there was money to be made in the trades.

After opening in 1998, Sappington soon after expanded his service area to Columbia, as his experience prepared him for serving a larger clientele. Now with over 26 years of experience and a strong customer base, Sappington’s now offers a wide range of flooring needs to all of Mid-Mo.

Sappington’s also rewards customers for referrals with a “Referral Rewards Program.” For every new client that is referred to them, the referring customer earns a reward based on the percentage of the completed job and can build up rewards to earn a free service. Sappington’s five-star reviews are a testament that a strong work ethic and commitment to excellence pays off.

They are a one-stop, one-call solution for everything flooring, offering expert care with a hometown hand. Contact this local business today for all your carpet needs.

Call: (573) 489-0584 Email: eric@sappingtonscarpetcare.com Website: sappingtonscarpetcare.com