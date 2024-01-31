By: Tara Blue

Joseph Kays, 21 year-old son of Jeff & Laura Kays, followed in his father’s footsteps when he recently graduated from U.S. Air Force Basic Training at Lackland Air Force base in San Antonio, Texas. Kays joined the service in November and is currently being trained in aircraft fuel systems. After completing tech school, Kays will be stationed at McConnell AFB, KS, 22nd Air Refueling Wing to work on KC 135 Stratotankers.

Congratulations to this young man. The Southern Boone community thanks you for your service and wishes you the best in your military career.