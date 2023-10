Ethan Shutt age 15, has a passion for the outdoors. Last summer his grandpa Rob Littrell took Ethan to his first Rifle Competition and he loved it. Ethan and his grandpa shot a Custom Built 22 Rifle by John Lengley.

He went on to compete in the American Rimfire Association in his first year of shooting and took 1st in State and 2nd in Nationals for the junior competitors.

Congratulations to this young man for his accomplishments and for representing Southern Boone well!