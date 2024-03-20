By: Justine Rogers

Southern Boone hosted the International Academic Competitions (IAC) Central Missouri Regional Event on March 9th at the Southern Boone Middle School. We had many students participate and do an absolutely fabulous job of representing our district!

Results

Science Bee

8th grade — Blake Schupp, second place

7th grade — Chelsea Klutho, champion

6th grade — Kipton Denkler, second place; Griffin Pfingsten, fourth place; Drew Bell, fifth place

5th grade — Grady McClendon, champion, Annamae Allen, second place; Boston Cooper, third place; Eben Eiler, fourth place

4th grade — Max Minge, champion; Amelia Bell, second place

3rd grade — Maxwell Klutho, champion; Quinton Hamm, second place; Raelyn Malone, fourth place

Geography Bee

8th grade — Kayden Gilstrap, second place

6th grade — Drew Bell, second place

4th grade — Carter Schler, champion

History Bee

8th grade — Kayden Gilstrap, third place

6th grade — Drew Bell, champion; Wyatt Shanks, second place; Sloane Schultz, third place

5th grade — Annamae Allen, champion

4th grade — Carter Schler, champion; Edward Wiley Allen, third place

All of these students qualify to go to the National Competition to be held in Orlando in May. They also received (or will receive) invitations to the International Competitions to be held in various places around the world over the next year!

Special thanks go to the district for allowing us to host the competition; to our amazing Mike the Custodian at the middle school, who kept us clean all day; to Will and Paula Klutho, who organized a concession stand to feed the kids; to Mrs. Catron, Ms. Gam, Ms. Sappington, and Mrs. Kennish, who came to watch kiddos in their classes compete; to our parents, who got their kids to and from practices and were there to support their students every step of the way; to our amazing moderators, Zoe Anderson Clark, Brandi Johnson, Melissa Edwards, Colby Buntaine, Dana Schultz, and Alex Dzurick; and to all the other folks I’m forgetting to name.

Our students were gracious hosts who both won and lost with dignity. It was a great day to be a Southern Boone Eagle!