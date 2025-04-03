Building a Stronger Southern Boone: The Prost Builders Legacy

Southern Boone has experienced rapid growth, and one company has played a major role in shaping our landscape. Since 1949, Prost Builders, Inc. has been a key part of Mid-Missouri’s construction scene, bringing experience, craftsmanship, and dedication to every project.

Paul Prost founded the company in Jefferson City with a simple mission: high-quality, high functionality, and cost-effective structures for completely satisfied clients. Decades later, Vaughn X. Prost continues that vision, leading the company with the same commitment to precision and excellence.

Many of Prost’s employees live in Southern Boone, which strengthens their ties to the community. With offices in Jefferson City and Columbia, the company has remained a reliable force in regional development.

Prost Builders has left its mark on Southern Boone through projects like the expansion of Southern Boone Middle School. This $7.7 million initiative, approved by voters in 2021, provided much-needed upgrades to the school’s facilities. The company also recently completed the Ranken Technical College building in Ashland, supporting education and workforce development in the area.

Prost Builders takes pride in delivering high-quality commercial projects through design-build, value engineering, and general contracting.

As an employee-owned company, Prost Builders fosters a culture of accountability and dedication. Their involvement in organizations like the Southern Boone County, Jefferson City, Sedalia, and Columbia Chambers of Commerce highlights their investment in the local business community.

Prost Builders will continue to contribute to Southern Boone’s development, bringing expertise and innovation to every project.

