If you find yourself in need of legal representation, local attorney Jeffrey R. Kays has your back.

Located right in the heart of Ashland at 129 East Broadway, Kays Law Office is ready to represent the people of Southern Boone.

After serving in the US Air Force, Mr. Kays finished college in Columbia then moved to Kansas City in 1995 to attend law school. He and his wife Laura share a love for small towns and moved to Hartsburg in 1999 after he passed the bar.

In 2001, Mr. Kays chose to open his office in Ashland because of its central location to the surrounding courthouses of Columbia, Fulton, and Jefferson City. He’s grateful to several local business leaders who were available for him to ask questions and seek advice while he was getting his law office on its feet, including Bruce Wallace, Mick Wilson, Keith Brunstrom, and Dave Westhoff. Mr. Kays and his wife now share three children and one grandchild, all of whom attended or attend Southern Boone Schools.

His office has one employee, paralegal April Hayes. April has worked for Kays Law since 2013 and has two sons who attend or attended Southern Boone. She is also the current 2024 President for the Southern Boone Chamber of Commerce and spends most of her free time volunteering within the community, reading, and spending time with her family.

While he maintains his office in Ashland, Mr. Kays conducts most of his business remotely, a change that was brought about by the recent pandemic. He says the court system made necessary changes in 2020 which has made his job easier and helped him become more efficient in practicing law.

“With the implementation of video conferencing within the court system, I can appear in several counties at once so that I don’t have to pick and choose which cases to continue from month to month. This is a benefit to my clients and allows me to streamline their cases. We have also been able to transform our office into a more remote situation and our office phone line is now a cell phone that you can text 24/7. This allows our clients to reach out at any time they have a question or want to schedule an appointment.”

Kays Law Office offers representation in four primary areas of law:

1. Criminal Law, representing defendants charged with serious state or federal felony offenses.

2. Family Law, i.e., divorce, child custody, child support, spousal support, division of assets and debts, modification of decrees, adoptions.

3. Landlord/Tenant Law, representing landlords in lease disputes, evictions and non-payment of rent.

4. Estate Planning, advice and drafting of estate planning documents, wills, trusts, powers of attorney, beneficiary deeds, health care directives.

Mr. Kays is also the prosecuting attorney for the City of Ashland.

For any legal challenges that come your way, contact Kays Law Office to be represented by a local, knowledgeable expert who has been invested in the Southern Boone community for over 20 years.

Call: 573-657-0098

Visit: 129 E. Broadway, Ashland

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Kayslaw

Email: jeff@kayslaw.com or april@kayslaw.com

Website: www.kayslaw.com

