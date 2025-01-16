By: Tara Blue

A commercial space “Setter’s Suites” is under construction and expected to be completed by springtime, according to a spokesperson for Schooler’s Construction. The 1.66 acres will fit up to 10 units and possibly smaller, single-room units and co-working space at the corner of E. Route Y and Silver Snipe Street.

9,793 square feet of space is available for office/retail development and 2,000 anticipated for restaurant space, with a possible drive-thru on the eastside of the building. The parking lot consists of 70 parking spaces, including 6 ADA-compliant spaces. Visitors will enter and exit from Silver Snipe.