The Boone County Collector’s Office received over 5,600 applications for the Boone County Senior Real Estate Tax Relief Program from July 1 through September 17, 2024. Applications will continue being accepted through 5 p.m. on Monday, October 1, 2024.

Applications and information about the application process can be accessed online by visiting www.ShowMeBoone.com and clicking the Boone County Senior Real Estate Tax Relief Program link at the top of the page. Applications and notaries can also be obtained in-person on the first floor of the Boone County Government Center, 801 E. Walnut, Columbia.

Completed notarized applications along with required supporting documents should be submitted to the Collector’s Office 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Notarized applications can also be mailed to the Collector’s Office at 801 E. Walnut, Room 118. Please allow for up to 30 days for your application to be reviewed and for notifications of approval or denial to be sent by the Collector’s Office. An eligible taxpayer is defined as a Boone County, Missouri resident who:

is sixty-two (62) years of age or older before January 1 of the initial credit year; and

is an owner of record of their primary residence or has a legal or equitable interest in such primary residence as evidenced by a written instrument; and

is liable for the payment of real property taxes on such homestead.

For eligible taxpayers as of January 1, 2024, the credit will be calculated by using 2024 as the base tax year. Any eligible credit amount would be applied to the 2025 real estate tax statement once a completed 2025 renewal application has been submitted and approved.

Please visit www.ShowMeBoone.com and click the Boone County Senior Real Estate Tax Relief Program link at the top of the page for additional information, including access to the application and frequently asked questions.