APD says “there is no other known threat to the community or schools related to this incident. APD takes these threats seriously and investigates them thoroughly. Due to the case involving a juvenile, no additional information may be released per state law.”

The school district released early on Monday and is not in session on Tuesday, Sep. 17th.

Southern Boone Schools Superintendent Dr. Tim Roth says “we hope this period of time will allow for tension and anxiety to ease in our community. The district continues to work closely with the Ashland Police Department to ensure the safety and security of everyone in our schools.”

APD also clarified misinformation that has spread on social media:

– APD’s investigation did not find any evidence of a student in possession of a firearm or knife at the September 13 home football game. No adult, student, or SBS staff member reported seeing a firearm or knife at the game to 911/APD.

– There was no bomb threat at any SBS school reported to APD on Monday, September 16.

– There are no other known threats to the schools or our students at this time, there have been no other threats brought to the attention of APD, whether investigated and acted upon or not.