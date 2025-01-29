By: Tara Blue

The Southern Boone County R-1 School District will not hold an election this April after candidate Anthony (Tony) Ash withdrew his name from the ballot on Thursday, January 23rd, 2025. Ash says that current family needs have taken priority and he looks forward to running in the future.

Public Relations Director Matt Sharp says because of the withdrawal, the school district does not have to hold an election for school board members in April because the number of candidates who have filed (two) is equal to the number of positions to be filled (two), in accordance with 115.124, RSMo.

Current board members Heather Brown and Barrett Glascock will be sworn into office at the School Board’s reorganization meeting on Monday, April 14th.

