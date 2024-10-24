The Southern Boone School District is excited to share details about the next event for the Southern Boone Golden Eagles Club, a new initiative designed for individuals ages 50 and older, along with local business leaders in the community. The primary objective of this club is to provide a platform for members to stay informed about the exciting developments and achievements within the school district.

We invite the community to join us for the Golden Eagles Club’s Fall 2024 Community Tailgate and Program on Tuesday, October 29th, from 6PM to 7:30PM at the Southern Boone High School Football/Soccer Stadium. This special event will feature live entertainment, including performances by the Southern Boone High School Marching Band and the Southern Boone High School Cheerleaders. Attendees will enjoy a delicious meal of grilled burgers and hotdogs, along with chips, broccoli salad, cookies and beverages including tea, lemonade and water.

In addition to entertainment and food, the evening will include presentations from key district leaders. Activities Director Trent Tracy will provide an update on fall athletics and activities, while Superintendent Dr. Tim Roth will discuss district news and give an update on the construction project at the high school.

The Golden Eagles Club was established to foster a sense of community and support, providing members the opportunity to stay informed, engaged, and involved in the programs and achievements of the Southern Boone School District. The club seeks to deepen connections within our community and celebrate the successes that help our students, teachers, and programs thrive.

The Southern Boone Golden Eagles Club is open to all community members ages 50 and older, as well as local business leaders. Your support and involvement are invaluable to our school district and help contribute to the continued success of our students, teachers and programs.

Anyone interested in attending the event is asked to RSVP by going to sbschools.us/golden or by calling the Southern Boone Central Office at 573-657-2147. We look forward to seeing you on Tuesday, October 29th, for an evening of fellowship, information, and celebration!

Media Contact:Matt Sharp, Public Relations Director, Southern Boone County R-I School District, Phone: (573) 657-2147

Email: communications@sbschools.us