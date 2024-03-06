Southern Boone School District is excited to announce the establishment of the Southern Boone Golden Eagles Club, a new initiative designed for individuals ages 50 and older, along with local business leaders in the community. The primary objective of this club is to provide a platform for members to stay informed about the exciting developments and achievements within the school district.

Inaugural Event: Community Breakfast and Program on Tuesday, March 19th, 2024

The Southern Boone Golden Eagles Club will kick off its activities with a Community Breakfast and Program scheduled for Tuesday, March 19th, 2024, starting at 8:30 AM in the high school commons.

Program Highlights:

National Anthem Performed by HS Choir.

Breakfast Served by FFA Students.

Musical Performance by 4th Grade Students.

School District Updates: Stay informed about the latest happenings and achievements within the Southern Boone School District.

Presentation on April 2024 Ballot Issues: Gain insight into the upcoming ballot issues in April 2nd, 2024 election, with a presentation designed to provide information on the $11.6 million no tax increase bond issue for the high school expansion construction project and the 20 cent levy transfer to help increase salaries for teachers and staff.

The Golden Eagles Club Community Breakfast and Program is an excellent opportunity for community members ages 50+ and business leaders to connect with each other, engage with the school community, and actively participate in the progress of the Southern Boone School District.

EVENT DETAILS

WHO: Southern Boone Golden Eagles Club

WHAT: Community Breakfast and Program

WHEN: Tuesday, March 19th, 2024 | 8:30AM

WHERE: Southern Boone High School Commons

Anyone interested in attending the event is asked to RSVP by going online to sbschools.us/golden or by calling the Southern Boone School District Central Office at 573-657-2147. The deadline to RSVP is Friday, March 15th, 2024.

The Southern Boone School District encourages all interested community members ages 50+ and business leaders to join the Golden Eagles Club and participate in this inaugural event. Your support and involvement will help contribute to the continued success and growth of our school district and vibrant community.

For further information, please contact:

Matt Sharp

Public Relations Director

masharp@sbschools.us

573-657-2147