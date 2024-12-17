By: Molly Fox, Columbia Missourian

Friday evening brought some Christmas magic to Ashland, with a visit from Santa Claus and his reindeer.

In Any Event Floral & Gift Boutique partnered with the Ashland Betterment Coalition for the community event, which featured reindeer, visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus, a petting zoo, Christmas carols and other holiday-themed activities.

Though the event was free during its premiere last year, a $3 admission fee was charged for attendees over age 3 this year. Profits from ticket sales are going toward the Ashland Betterment Coalition. Its a local organization that is focused on improving the business district in Ashland, with a goal of “making Ashland a better place to work, shop, eat, and play,” according to coalition president Izzy Smith.

One of the evening’s goals was to bring a family friendly event to an established local business, Smith said.

For Smith and Jessica Ward, an event organizer, promoting the idea of shopping local was an important theme of the event.

“A lot of people moved to Ashland for the school district, so they will work and commute to Columbia and Jeff City,” said Smith, who is also a real estate agent. “So, it’s nice for them to pick up their kids from school, go home for the evening, and still have something fun to do that gives them something to do locally, but also supports a local business.”

Though the event was held outside of the In Any Event store, the shop hosted a special sale for the event and attendees were encouraged to come inside and explore the store.

As families arrived, they were provided reindeer antler headbands and reindeer food for the children to put outside for Santa’s reindeer on Christmas Eve. During the event, families were able to see two reindeer, 7-year-old male Teton and 8-month-old female Peppermint from a safe distance. Attendees were able to have more up-close encounters with animals at the petting zoo, which featured two cows and a decked-out donkey named Captain Jack Burrow sporting an elf hat.

Nearby, the Southern Boone County High School choir serenaded guests with Christmas carols, such as “Rudolph The Red Nosed Reindeer” and “We Wish You A Merry Christmas.”

Kids were also able to get their face painted or stop by the arts-and-crafts table, where they could create their own Christmas wrapping paper to take home and use for holiday gifts.

Organizers intend to continue the event for a third time next year and aim to expand it in the future, said Ward, the owner of In Any Event. Going off of social media RSVPs and the crowded property, she estimated this year’s event had a turnout of around 300 people.

“The Live Reindeer event is always a hit, and then of course (it’s) giving the families and kids in the community an affordable event to attend with multiple activities, crafts, things to do that are based around the holiday,” Smith said. “And then (it’s) also another opportunity to see Santa and Mrs. Claus without having to wait in super long lines and again, it’s here at home for most of them.”

Original article published in the Columbia Missourian and is reprinted with permission.