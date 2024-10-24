By: Tara Blue

After completing a traffic study on S. College St. & Burnam Ave., the City of Ashland will soon convert the streets from two-way to one-way, with traffic moving west-bound on Burnam and south-bound on S. College.

The city says they notified all affected property owners and held a public forum to listen to concerns. Ashland Public Works Director James Creel says that two residents voiced resistance to the change, citing inconvenience. Creel says the conversion is necessary, as the results of the traffic study show that neither Burnam or College are adequate widths to meet MoDOT two-way traffic standards.

The change gained final approval at the Oct. 15 Board of Alderman meeting and City Administrator Kyle Michel says the city will soon install proper signage. Michel also says the city will work with APD to allow a grace period for residents to avoid a ticket as they adjust to the change.