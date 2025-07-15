Two Ashland Women conquer 340-Mile Missouri River Race Paddling from Kansas City to St. Charles in the 20th Annual MR340

By: Tara Wren Blue

Ashland, Mo. (July 14, 2025) – Two Ashland women, Ellen Samuels and Laurie Acison, supported each other through scorching heat, foggy mornings, and long nights on the river to complete the grueling 340-mile Missouri American Water MR340 race last week—an endurance test that stretches from Kansas City to St. Charles along the Missouri River.

Laurie and Ellen

The race is hosted by Missouri River Relief, a nonprofit dedicated to connecting people to the Missouri River through stewardship, education and recreation.

Officials place safety as top priority. The race is intentionally scheduled at times of full moons to provide adequate lighting for the paddlers. In the past, the race has been postponed due to flooding or storms. Racing organizers say that about 1/3 of participants do not cross the finish line due to exhaustion, dehydration, heat intolerance, or other factors.

The annual race, now in its 20th year, began at 7 a.m. on July 8 and ended at 9 p.m. on July 11. Racers had 86 hours to complete the course, with mandatory check-ins at boat ramps along the way. Of the 379 solo boats that started, 300 reached the finish line in time—Ellen and Laurie among them in the women’s solo paddle division.

Ellen and Laurie supported each other through the challenge

Ellen has lived in Ashland since 2000 and raised three children in the Southern Boone School District. Though she kayaked when she was younger, she picked the sport back up in recent years, joining a local kayak group to train and challenge herself. Before the MR340, her longest paddle was 114 miles.

She competed under the team name “Volleyfrog,” with her boat—number 1027—sporting a sentimental frog on the front. “The kayaking community is a neat community to be a part of,” Ellen said. “They’re very supportive and welcoming.”

She relied on ground crew member Linda Birkenmeyer, whom she connected with through a Facebook page, for support at checkpoints along the river.

Paddling a Stellar S18S surfski kayak, Ellen placed 9th in the women’s solo category and 70th overall.

She credits nighttime paddling for much of her success. “The more paddling you do at night, the less you have to do during the day in 90 degree weather,” she said. “It’s magical being on the river at night.”

Laurie Acison, who has lived in Ashland since 2007, also completed the race for the first time. With her son grown and her parents doing well, Laurie saw the MR340 as the right moment for a personal challenge. “I am not getting any younger and I wanted to push my limits,” she said.

Racing under team name “Magic School Bus” in boat number 1022, Laurie brought along her own mascot—a stuffed monkey named George, after Curious George. She described the daytime heat as the most difficult part of the race but said the most rewarding moment came at the very end.

Laurie and George dock at a rest stop

“The final paddler came in and everyone went—hundreds of people—came to the riverbanks to cheer her on. It shows how supportive and positive the community is. It is a great group to be a part of.”

Laurie says she owes a debt of gratitude to her ground crew lead Joleen Pfefer who worked extremely hard to keep her going. Ellen and Laurie both say that being ground crew for this race has a story in itself, and they are grateful for the effort and dedication shown by their crews.

Both women trained together in Ashland and share a unique connection through their children, who participated in Cub Scouts in the Southern Boone area. Though they didn’t meet until adulthood, their shared roots in the community helped fuel their journey downriver.

The MR340 is more than just a race—it’s a fundraiser for Missouri River Relief and the Lewis & Clark Boathouse and Museum. The event promotes environmental stewardship and river conservation while connecting racers, volunteers, and support crews in a one-of-a-kind river community.

With cell phones for safety, support boats on the water, and checkpoints manned by friendly volunteers, both Ellen and Laurie praised the event’s organization and spirit. As Ellen put it, “Participants always have cell phones on them for safety. The event is very big on safety.”

From moonlit paddles to the roar of a cheering crowd at the finish line, these Ashland women proved that small town spirit knows no limits. Congratulations to these ladies for their inspirational accomplishment.

For more information on how to support, visit mr340.org

All photos courtesy of Ellen and Laurie