Ashland Optimist Club member Bern Bonderer is coordinating the 15th year of the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign. Bell ringing will take place at Moser’s in Ashland.

If you, your family, friends, church group, school, club, organization, or sports team would like to ring, please contact Bern Bonderer for details. You may ring for 10 minutes or 10 hours! If interested, contact Bern at bern.bonderer@twehous.com or call 573-632-1919 to get on the schedule.

The iconic Salvation Army red kettle campaign began in 1891 by Captain Joseph McFee, a Salvation Army officer who was looking for a way to cover the cost of the community Christmas meal. Recalling his days as a sailor in Liverpool, England, he recreated the “Simpson’s Pot”, an iron pot where charitable donations were placed by passersby. Captain McFee placed a similar pot at the Oakland Ferry Landing, at the foot of Market Street where it could be seen by all those going to and from the ferry boats. By 1895 the ‘kettle’ was used by 30 locations along the west coast and by 1897 the campaign was making its mark in east. That year, the kettle effort in Boston and other locations nationwide resulted in 150,000 Christmas dinners for the needy.

The tradition continues still today. Sharing your donation at Christmastime helps The Salvation Army care for homeless and needy families, but also helps serve 30 million people through a myriad of other services all year long.

The Salvation Army, an international movement, is an evangelical part of the universal Christian Church. Its message is based on the Bible. Its ministry is motivated by the love of God. Its mission is to preach the gospel of Jesus Christ and to meet human needs in His name without discrimination. (SalvationArmy.org )