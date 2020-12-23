State Representative Sara Walsh has filed legislation to give forensic investigators better access to crime and accident scenes and ensure law enforcement can respond rapidly to emergencies. Walsh sponsored the Forensic Investigators Emergency Access Act (HB 380) after being informed of the problem by local forensic investigators and Dale Roberts, Executive Director of the Columbia Police Officers Association.

“Law enforcement officers cannot clear an accident or crime scene until the forensic investigator’s work is completed. Too often, the forensic investigator can’t even get past the cars backed up at the scene to get started,” said Roberts. He added, “This legislation authorizes the use of emergency equipment (red and blue lights) to expedite access to the scene. After the forensic investigator clears the scene, then Police, Fire, EMS and the Highway Department can each complete their duties, clear the scene, and the traffic delay will be reduced.”

