JEFFERSON CITY, MO — In response to last Tuesday’s Missouri Supreme Court ruling in Comprehensive Health v. State of Missouri, State Representative Martin issued the following statement regarding the reinstatement of commonsense health and safety standards for abortion providers:

“The Court’s decision is a victory for women and children across Missouri. It reinstates basic protections that ensure women undergoing abortions are treated in safe, sanitary facilities by qualified medical professionals—protections that should never have been in question. This ruling reaffirms Missouri’s right to defend life and uphold high standards of care.”

Rep. Martin also expressed appreciation for Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey and his team for their efforts in securing the ruling:

“I’m grateful for the important work Attorney General Bailey and his team do to uphold our laws and protect Missourians. Their commitment to defending health and safety standards is making a real difference.”

The now-overturned injunction had blocked enforcement of key safeguards, including:

Voluntary, Informed Consent – Missouri law prohibits coerced abortions. The ruling restores legal protections that ensure women are provided full information and make decisions free of pressure.

Sterile Equipment and Clean Facilities – Missouri’s infection control standards require abortion clinics to follow the same cleanliness protocols as surgical centers. These rules protect patients from unsafe, unsanitary conditions.

Qualified Providers – The ruling upholds Missouri’s requirement that abortions be performed only by licensed physicians with appropriate medical credentials.

“We remain committed to protecting Missouri families by ensuring the highest standards of care and defending the rights of the unborn,” Rep. Martin said.

Rep. John Martin, a Republican, represents part of Boone County, (District 44) in the Missouri House of Representatives. Rep. Martin was elected in November 2024. For more information, please contact Rep. Martin at 573-751-1169 or by email at John.Martin@house.mo.gov.