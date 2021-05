Renee Klippel and Millie Plunkett received the State FFA Degree, the highest degree members can receive at state level. The Ashland FFA members are two of 858 degree recipients receiving the honor during the State FFA Degree Ceremony at the 93rd Missouri FFA Convention, 4th general session on May 1, 2021 on the Missouri State Fairgrounds, Sedalia.

