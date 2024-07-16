By: Tara Blue

Redbud Lane will become a one-way street beginning in August. The proposed direction of travel will be east to west, starting at N Henry Clay Boulevard and ending at N Main Street.

According to a recent press release, the City of Ashland will transition the 100 to 400 block range of Redbud Lane to a one-way street on or about August 7th.

The City recently completed a traffic engineering study to determine if this range of Redbud Lane met standardized traffic warrants to be converted to a one-way street after several local business owners recently voiced concerns that the current traffic pattern was creating dangerous driving conditions and causing property damage to their lots.

Staff will be available on July 16th, from 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm, at City Hall, 101 W Broadway, to answer questions.

The Board of Aldermen will take action on an adopting Ordinance during their regularly scheduled business meetings on July 16th and August 6th. All questions can be directed to Director of Public Works, James Creel, at jcreel@ashlandmo.us. Information taken from City of Ashland press release July 9th.