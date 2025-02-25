By: Rep. John Martin, 44th District

House Republicans are taking action to reduce crime and protect Missouri families. Recently, we passed House Bill 495, which strengthens law enforcement in St. Louis as well as other parts of our state. This increases penalties for child trafficking, adds fentanyl to the child endangerment statute, and improves school safety. I proudly voted for this bill to help make our communities safer.

We also advanced key reforms, including HB 742 to eliminate DEI initiatives in state government, with Governor Mike Kehoe’s support; HB 544 to support Missouri farmers by protecting them from unnecessary litigation over approved labeling of agricultural products; HB 68 to reduce the statute of limitations for personal injury claims, aligning Missouri with 45 other states that have adopted similar practices; and HB 86 to extend the statute of limitations for childhood sexual abuse cases.

Republicans are working hard to improve public safety and support families. I look forward to these bills moving through the Senate and onto Governor Kehoe’s desk.

Thank you for your continued support. It’s an honor to serve District 44.

Rep. John Martin

John.Martin@house.mo.gov