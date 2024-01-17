By: Tara Blue

Annaleigh Lohmann of Hartsburg recently participated in the Southern Boone County Public Library’s “Reading to Rex” program. As a fun way to improve and promote literacy, children are invited to read to certified therapy dogs for 10 minutes while a handler oversees them.

The program is aimed at children kindergarten age and older and is scheduled at the Southern Boone County Public Library at least once per month. Contact the library at 573-657-7378 to register your child today for the next session on January 25th.