Waylon Bell helps his family choose the best pumpkin from Hackman’s Farms

By: Tara Blue
Thousands descended upon Hartsburg this past weekend for the 33rd Annual Pumpkin Festival to celebrate the town’s unique agricultural history.

The charming little village sits in the rich Missouri River bottom, giving the soil the ability to produce unique and bountiful harvests of grains, grasses, fruits, and vegetables (hartsburgpumpkinfest.com).

Hartsburg resident and owner of Dimples & Rolls Ginger Sims fries up fresh philly cheesesteak spring rolls and crab rangoons. Sims and her family recently moved to Hartsburg and say they enjoy the small town vibes and friendly welcome they’ve received from the community. Sims sells a variety of frozen, handmade spring rolls to the local area and also serves hot and fresh food items from her food truck. Find Dimples & Rolls LLC on Facebook to order.

The festival began in 1991 by the Hartsburg Bike and Social Club as the self-proclaimed “Missouri Pumpkin Patch” and has taken place every year except during the 1993 flood and 2020 COVID shutdown.

Zelda and her father David pick out a butterfly prize at a balloon pop game. Zelda says she is excited to bring her butterfly to her kindergarten class to show Mrs. Messer and her friends.

The festival stays true to its roots, featuring more than 175 different booths and vendors to showcase their outstanding arts and crafts, musical entertainment, Halloween decorations, a variety of seasonal foods and drinks, and much more.

Jaxson Jameson chooses the best pumpkin from Hackman’s Farm

The festival began with a parade and is followed by the crowning of a “Pumpkin King or Queen” to honor a person who has contributed to the culture of Hartsburg. This year’s Pumpkin Queen is Mrs. Dotty Manns.

Trinity kept her nephew Allister shaded and comfortable on Saturday at the Hartsburg Pumpkin Fest

Facebook Comments