UTILITY BILLING CLERK/ADMINISTRATIVE ASSISTANT

The City of Ashland is accepting applications for a Utility Billing Clerk/Administrative Assistant. Applications will be reviewed with the position being open until filled. This position performs a wide range of administrative and office support activities to facilitate the efficient operation of the organization.

Necessary skills include computer skills, with experience in accounts receivable and accounts payable, billing, asset management and work orders. Experience in clerical and administrative procedures with attention to detail are critical. The optimal candidate is customer service oriented. Duties also include serving as a City Hall receptionist, accepting utility payments and processing building permits. A complete job description is available at www.ashlandmo.us.

Pay grade for this position is $16.17 to $19.64 per hour depending on qualifications and experience. Applications can be found on the City’s website and submitted with a cover letter to Kyle Michel, City Administrator, at kmichel@ashlandmo.us or at Ashland City Hall 101 W Broadway, Ashland, MO., Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Appointment will be subject to criminal background check and drug screening. The City of Ashland is an equal opportunity employer.

CITY OF ASHLAND, MO.

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS FOR PROPERTY, CASUALTY AND WORKER’S COMPENSATION INSURANCE

The City seeks to engage a vendor as Insurance Broker for Property, Casualty and Worker’s Compensation Services. Firms are invited to submit their qualifications for consideration in providing a proposal for this scope of work. The submission of a proposal will permit the City to evaluate objectively the capabilities of the firm and pursue an ongoing dialogue of insurance services. This contract will be awarded to one firm which will handle all lines of Insurance coverages for Property, Casualty and Worker’s Compensation Services. Complete scope of work and informational packet is available on the City of Ashland website www.ashlandmo.us. Any questions pertaining to the RFP’s should be directed to the City Administrator, Kyle Michel by phone at 573-657-2091 or e-mail kmichel@ashlandmo.us. RFP’s are due no later than 2:00 p.m. on Monday, November 4, 2024 and must be submitted to Ashland City Hall P.O. Box 135, 101 W Broadway, Ashland, Missouri.

PUBLIC NOTICE

493.050 Public advertisements and orders of publication

Boone County New Salem Cemetery Annual Meeting

Tuesday, October 29, 2024 at 7:00pm

At: New Salem Baptist Church

12721 U.S. Hwy 63, Ashland, MO 65010