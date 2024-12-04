By: Leigh Kottwitz

The Ashland Optimist Club has a special speaker visiting them for their regular breakfast meeting on Saturday, December 14.

Stan Adams will provide the program, telling about his book “Mokane to Mole City,” which details his time on the front lines of the Vietnam War. Stan’s story is also featured in the documentary film “Manchu: A Brotherhood of Sacrifice” directed by Matt Wilcox. Stan will also have copies of his book available for purchase.

The Ashland Optimist Club meets Saturday mornings, 7:30-8:30 a.m. at their building; guests are always welcome.