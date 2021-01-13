All indications are that progress on the Cedar Creek Bridge is on schedule. The beams have been set on the bridge. Next bridge overhangs will be set and diaphrams will be formed. Then deck steel and forms will be tied and placed. The curb form and bridge paver railing will be set by Jan. 24. Sources report someone broke all the window glass on a backhoe and smashed the computer controls causing $10,000.00 dollars damage. This happen early Saturday January 9, 2021. Boone County Sheriff was notified.