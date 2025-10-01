By Lilee Ward, Contributor

Ashland FFA’s Fall Roundup took place on Sept. 19 at Southern Boone County Primary School’s front lawn.

Ashland FFA organized a variety of animal exhibits from FFA members’ supervised agriculture experiences. Kindergarten through 4th grade students took a tour led by FFA members.

While students walked around, they learned about the animal and its purpose on the farm. Some of the animals included donkeys, sheep, goats, bees, turkeys, snakes, chickens, cows and more. The students were also allowed to pet each animal and ask any questions that they may have.

This event is meant to help the students gain a better understanding of agriculture and livestock production in Missouri.

Lilee Ward is the Ashland FFA president.