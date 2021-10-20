By Travis Naughton

In an email sent on Tuesday, October 12, Southern Boone County School District Superintendent Chris Felmlee and Middle School Principal Justin Griffith informed parents of a potential threat involving the middle school.

“Dear Southern Boone Parents and Guardians,

The safety of our students and staff is our top priority.

We would like to make you aware of a situation involving the middle school. Last night, the administration received a report of a potential threat. We took this matter very seriously and immediately contacted the Ashland Police Department. While we cannot provide specific details of this incident due to privacy, it is important everyone realizes all threats are investigated and taken seriously. Students are safe and there has been no interruption to the school day. We wanted to make you aware of this situation and to reiterate your child’s safety is our top priority.”

