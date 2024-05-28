Ashland Police, Boone County Sheriff’s Office, and Missouri State Highway Patrol reported the following recent arrests:

Charyl Gipson, age 57 of Ashland. Arrested by APD on 05/25/2024 for 1st degree trespass.

Deja Peppers-Wright, age 28 of Jefferson City. Arrested by APD on 05/25/2024 for an out-of-county warrant for a stealing charge.

Todd Ingebritson, age 44 of Hartsburg. Arrested by BCSD on 05/26/2024 for 4th degree domestic assault.

Defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty (ago.mo.gov).