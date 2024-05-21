Ashland Police, Boone County Sheriff’s Office, and Missouri State Highway Patrol reported the following recent arrests:

James Fitzgerald, age 45 of Tipton. Arrested by APD on 05/16/2024 for an out-of-county warrant for failure to appear on a no seatbelt charge.

James Gipson, age 61 of Ashland. Arested by APD on 05/17/2024 for failure to appear on no insurance and no license charge.

Ronald Hux, age 49 of Holts Summit. Arrested by APD on 05/17/2024 for an out-of-county warrant for a probation violation.

Frederick Jensen, age 67 of Columbia. Arrested by APD on 05/17/2024 for an out-of-county warrant for a probation violation.

Benjamin Johnson, age 38 of Ashland. Arrested by Court Security on 05/16/2024 for trespassing, possession of a controlled substance, tampering with a motor vehicle, property damage, and harassment.

Defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty (ago.mo.gov).