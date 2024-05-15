Ashland Police, Boone County Sheriff’s Office, and Missouri State Highway Patrol reported the following recent arrests:

Troy Sapp, age 32 of Ashland. Arrested by APD on 05/06/2024 for an out-of-county warrant for a failure to appear on a stealing charge.

Kim Thomas, age 43 of Columbia. Arrested by APD on 05/09/2024 for an out-of-county warrant for a failure to appear on a no insurance charge.

Shannon Porting, age 35 of Hartsburg. Arrested by BCSD on 05/09/2024 for endangering the welfare of a child (2nd degree) and domestic asault (4th degree).

Defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty (ago.mo.gov).