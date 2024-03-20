Ashland Police, Boone County Sherriff’s Office, and Missouri State Highway Patrol reported the following recent arrests:

Michael Briggs, age 53 of Ashland. Arrested by BCSD on 03/14/2024 for leaving the scene of an accident- property damage exceeding $1,000 and driving with a revoked/suspended license.

Jessica DiGennaro, age 47 of Ashland. Arrested by APD on 03/15/2024 for an Out-Of-County warrant for a failure to appear on a speeding charge.

Todd Large, age 59 of Jeff City. Arrested by APD on 03/15/2024 for a failure to appear warrant on a speeding charge.

Tanya Owen, age 48 of Ashland. Arrested by BCSD on 03/16/2024 for an Out-Of-County warrant for a failure to appear.

Lori Benavente, age 43 of Rolla. Arrested by APD on 03/17/2024 for an Out-Of-County warrant on a speeding charge.

Kyle Wren, age 38 of Ashland. Arrested by APD on 03/18/2024 for 1st degree domestic assault.

Defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty (ago.mo.gov).