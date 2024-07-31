Ashland Police, Boone County Sheriff’s Office, and Missouri State Highway Patrol reported the following recent arrests:

Richard Frazier, age 57 of Jefferson City. Arrested by APD on 07/28/2024 for failure to appear on a failure to register motor vehicle charge.

Dustin Hall, age 42 of Columbia. Arrested by APD on 07/28/2024 for failure to appear on a larceny charge.

Kimreanna Payne, age 33 of Columbia. Arrested by APD on 07/28/2024 for a failure to appear on a failure to register motor vehicle charge.

Defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty (ago.mo.gov).