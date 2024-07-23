Ashland Police, Boone County Sheriff’s Office, and Missouri State Highway Patrol reported the following recent arrests:
- Logan Dalton, age 18 of Ashland. Arrested by APD on 07/17/2024 for 3rd degree assault.
- Sanitra Gibson, age 34 of Jefferson City. Arrested by APD on 07/19/2024 for an out-of-county warrant for failure to register vehicle.
- Demetrius Chatman, age 37 of Ashland. Arrested by BCSD on 07/18/2024 for DWI and driving while revoked/suspended.
Defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty (ago.mo.gov).
