Ashland Police, Boone County Sheriff’s Office, and Missouri State Highway Patrol reported the following recent arrests:

Logan Dalton, age 18 of Ashland. Arrested by APD on 07/17/2024 for 3rd degree assault.

Sanitra Gibson, age 34 of Jefferson City. Arrested by APD on 07/19/2024 for an out-of-county warrant for failure to register vehicle.

Demetrius Chatman, age 37 of Ashland. Arrested by BCSD on 07/18/2024 for DWI and driving while revoked/suspended.

Defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty (ago.mo.gov).