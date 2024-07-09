Ashland Police, Boone County Sheriff’s Office, and Missouri State Highway Patrol reported the following recent arrests:

Breanah McCord, age 20 of Ashland. Arrested by APD on 07/01/2024 for failure to appear on a failure to register motor vehicle charge.

Mary Mosley, age 60 of California, MO. Arrested by APD on 07/06/2024 for an out-of-county warrant for failure to appear on an expired plates charge.

Cailin Whitfield, age 25 of New Bloomfield. Arrested by APD on 07/05/2024 for failure to appear on an unlawfully operating a utility vehicle upon highway charge.

Defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty (ago.mo.gov).