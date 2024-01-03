Ashland Police, Boone County Sherriff’s Office, and Missouri State Highway Patrol reported the following recent arrests:

Alexis Ede, age 19 of Eldon. Arrested by APD on 12/31/2023 for an Out-Of-County warrant for failure to appear on a speeding charge, failure to drive within the right land of a hwy, and operating a vehicle without insurance.

Korbin Pointer Benn, age 26 of Ashland. Arrested by APD on 12/28/2023 for 4th degree domestic assault and leaving the scene of an accident.

Defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty (ago.mo.gov).