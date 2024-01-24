Ashland Police, Boone County Sherriff’s Office, and Missouri State Highway Patrol reported the following recent arrests:

Terra Eavenson, age 44 of Ashland. Arrested by APD on 01/19/2024 for failure to appear on no insurance and failure to register vehicle charges.

Christopher Hampton, age 35 of Windsor. Arrested by APD on 01/15/2024 for an out-of-county warrant for failure to appear.

Ateja Sapp, age 37 of Ashland. Arrested on 01/21/2024 for failure to appear on a failure to register motor vehicle charge.

Defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty (ago.mo.gov).