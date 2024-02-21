Ashland Police, Boone County Sherriff’s Office, and Missouri State Highway Patrol reported the following recent arrests:

Lindsey Martin, age 25 of Rolla. Arrested by APD on 02/18/2024 for an out-of-county warrant for failure to appear on an excessive tint charge.

Javin Patton, age 19 of Ashland. Arrested by APD on 02/16/2024 for 4th degree domestic assault, 2nd degree property damage, 1st degree trespassing.

Cody Reeder, age 31 of Hartsburg. Arrested by MSHP on 02/12/2024 for DWI.

Defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty (ago.mo.gov).