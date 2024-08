Ashland Police, Boone County Sheriff’s Office, and Missouri State Highway Patrol reported the following recent arrests:

William Gipson, age 43 of Ashland. Arrested by APD on 08/23/2024 for 2nd degree tampering with property of another, 1st degree property damage, and 1st degree trespass.

Defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty (ago.mo.gov).