Ashland Police, Boone County Sheriff’s Office, and Missouri State Highway Patrol reported the following recent arrests:

Phyllis Brawley, age 70 of Boonville. Arrested by APD on 08/17/2024 for an out-of-county warrant for failure to appear on a no seatbelt charge.

Dariel Daniel, age 28 of Columbia. Arrested by APD on 08/13/2024 for failure to appear on a driving while revoked charge.

Lynette Johnson, age 33 of Holts Summit. Arrested by APD on 08/18/2024 for an out-of-county warrant on a larceny charge.

Jeffrey Millar, age 48 of Ashland. Arrested by APD on 08/16/2024 for 4th degree assault and 2nd degree domestic assault.

Tiffany Radke, age 33 of Columbia. Arrested by APD on 08/16/2024 for failure to appear on a driving while revoked charge.

Defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty (ago.mo.gov).