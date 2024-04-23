Ashland Police, Boone County Sherriff’s Office, and Missouri State Highway Patrol reported the following recent arrests:

Charles Donigian, age 28 of Columbia. Arrested by APD on 04/19/2024 for 4th degree assault.

Christopher Sjostrand, age 40 of Ashland. Arrested by APD on 4/18/2024 for an out-of-county warrant on a failure to appear on a speeding charge.

Benjamin Johnson, age 38 of Ashland. Arrested by CPD on 4/15/2024 for 1st degree trespassing, 2nd degree burglary, and possession of burglary tools.

Bradley Johnson, age 28 of Hartsburg. Arrested by BCSD on 4/16/2024 for 1st degree burglary and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Riley Gee, age 26 of Hartsburg. Arrested by MSHP on 4/21/2024 for an out-of-county warrant for failture to appear on a driving while suspended charge.

Defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty (ago.mo.gov).