Ashland Police, Boone County Sherriff’s Office, and Missouri State Highway Patrol reported the following recent arrests:

Barry Mazuch, age 46 of Columbia. Arrested by APD on 04/13/2024 for a failure-to-appear on a speeding charge.

Darius Griffin, age 27 of Columbia. Arrested on 04/09/2024 by BCSD for a failure to appear for speeding in Ashland and an out-of-state warrant for a theft of property charge in Texas.

Defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty (ago.mo.gov).