Ashland, MO—Southern Boone School District has named Penmac Education Staffing to provide substitute teachers and staff beginning in the fall 2025 semester. Penmac helps districts recruit, screen, train, and schedule substitute teachers and paraprofessionals, and currently serves nearly thirty school districts in Missouri.

Penmac will employ all substitutes working in the Southern Boone School District. Those who worked as substitutes last year will transition to Penmac’s payroll. The district still sets substitute pay rates.

For substitutes, the transition will primarily mean they have more resources available—Penmac offers weekly pay, affordable health insurance options with no waiting period, retirement benefits after one year of employment, ongoing coaching by veteran educators, and professional development opportunities. Substitutes can set preferences for the subject matter, grade level, and buildings they want to work in; they can also choose when they want to work, a huge advantage for those who need a truly flexible work schedule.

For the district, Penmac will take care of HR challenges like recruitment, screening, training, and coaching. Across the state, Penmac averages a fill rate of nearly 90% for teacher absences. Penmac serves a variety of school districts with enrollments ranging from 300–24,500 students, including neighboring districts in New Bloomfield, Jefferson City, Fulton, and South Callaway.

Leaders from both organizations are looking forward to a strong partnership. “We are honored to help Southern Boone fulfill their mission of ‘Excellence in Learning for All.’ That summarizes what Penmac Education Staffing hopes to achieve by ensuring no child is left without a day of instruction when a teacher can’t be there,” said Penmac Education Staffing Executive Director David Steward.

“We are excited to announce our partnership with Penmac Education Staffing to enhance our substitute teacher and staff support for the upcoming school year,” said School Superintendent Dr. Tim Roth. “This collaboration underscores our commitment to ensuring uninterrupted learning experiences for our students. Penmac’s expertise and resources will help us maintain high standards of education in Southern Boone, ensuring that every classroom continues to thrive even in the absence of regular teachers.”

Those interested in working as a substitute for Southern Boone School District can learn more and apply online at www.penmaceducation.com/central-mo. Substitute teachers are required to have a Substitute Certificate issued by the Missouri Department of Education (DESE) and need to pass multiple background checks.