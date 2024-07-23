Kiley, Micah, Destany, and father Sean Lord at the Ashland Betterment Coalition’s Fourth of July parade on Saturday, July 20th, 2024

By: Tara Blue
The weather finally cooperated on Saturday, July 20th for the Ashland Betterment Coalition’s (ABC) Fourth of July parade which was rescheduled from July 4th due to weather, and “Ignite the Sky” fireworks show.

Southern Boone residents came out to celebrate Independence Day under partly cloudy skies and 75-degree, breezy weather.

Donovan Dowd tosses to parade goers

The day’s activities kicked off at 9am with a parade led by Hartsburg American Legion Post Commander Gunny Kline and post member Don Dihel, followed by Grand Marshals, the Southern Boone cheerleaders.

Gunny Kline and Don Dihel

Southern Boone High School Cheerleaders: senior Althea Meyer & Addison Kimbrough. Behind truck: Tatyana Hill, Abby Melvin, Brooklyn Cryderman.

Left flyer: Avalyne Powes, middle flyer: Mona Riggs, right flyer: Lyla Stratman.
Bases & backspots: Kassidy Ash, Lydia Cunningham, Jodee VanDeven, Zoey Davis, Addison Kimbrough, Mackinley Jahnsen, Ava Beaty, Althea Meyer, and Harper Binkley.

Cathy Schiltz, Mikaela Adams, Juniper, Molly, & Jeremy Robinson

Ted & Charlene Weter

Jordan Beadle & 3-yr.-old Owen riding King

Kyleigh Stupperich shows her skills as she rides Rooster backwards

Caroline Nahler riding Nala

Teresa & Mia Schlotzhauer

Logan Nahler & Colten Rumble

Silas

Ronin Hahn, Chase Yeager, & Charlotte Fuemmeler of the Ashland Cub Scouts Troop 134 sing a cadence as they pass

Ashland Alderwoman Stephanie Bell

Martha Hanson & Michael Dubes

Emilee & Moe the Yummy Yo mascot

Boone County Commissioner Justin Aldred was there in spirit, as he was attending the Boone County Fair Ham Breakfast

Blakley Dooley shares candy with her friend Emmalee Metzner

Ashland Aldermen Rick Lewis, Alderwomen Brenda Ravenscraft & Kristen Colbert

Blaine Hargis, Weston Jennings, and Kellen Ash

Sterling Turner & Justin Byrd

Lois Gilmore on the Silver Sneakers YMCA float

Rachel Beal and baby Hilda

Richard Cunningham and Mike Northrop (driver)

Dylan Paul, Morgan Wood, Anita Houston (red hat), Kandis Lee, and little Isaac Paul

Matt, Ashley, and Gage Sharp

Abby enjoys watching the parade

Kramer and Know Knierim make the mad candy dash

Ashland American Legion Post Finance Officer Brian Sapp, Post Commander David Bentley, Post Adjutant Christine Sapp and granddaughter Olivia Siglinger.

Zoe and Noella

Lily & Grayson Karr ride in the Southern Boone County Fire Protection District truck driven by Colt Doman

Little Silas catches candy thrown by his friend Jesse

Little Jesse throws candy to his friend Silas

Sara Christy Tompkins with Dualee the Great Dane and Boone

Bryson & Reese Slinker

Tillie, Emery, and Rese Troutt

Little Millie

The “Ignite the Sky” fireworks show was put on later in the evening, hosted by the Southern Boone YMCA, Eagle Flight Fireworks, and ABC.

Braylen Burnett gets help from her father

Ellie Davis

Thea Sapp

Angie

Monty had a great time chasing his friends around with a light spinner

Diana Linzie

Jaiden

Daniel & Jule from Columbia came to watch the show with friends

Ronnie & Sharon Basinger, owners of Eagle Flight Fireworks

These events continue to grow each year, bringing out more than 1,000 local residents for these family-friendly festivities.

