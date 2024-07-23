Kiley, Micah, Destany, and father Sean Lord at the Ashland Betterment Coalition’s Fourth of July parade on Saturday, July 20th, 2024
By: Tara Blue
The weather finally cooperated on Saturday, July 20th for the Ashland Betterment Coalition’s (ABC) Fourth of July parade which was rescheduled from July 4th due to weather, and “Ignite the Sky” fireworks show.
Southern Boone residents came out to celebrate Independence Day under partly cloudy skies and 75-degree, breezy weather.
Donovan Dowd tosses to parade goers
The day’s activities kicked off at 9am with a parade led by Hartsburg American Legion Post Commander Gunny Kline and post member Don Dihel, followed by Grand Marshals, the Southern Boone cheerleaders.
Gunny Kline and Don Dihel
Southern Boone High School Cheerleaders: senior Althea Meyer & Addison Kimbrough. Behind truck: Tatyana Hill, Abby Melvin, Brooklyn Cryderman.
Left flyer: Avalyne Powes, middle flyer: Mona Riggs, right flyer: Lyla Stratman.
Bases & backspots: Kassidy Ash, Lydia Cunningham, Jodee VanDeven, Zoey Davis, Addison Kimbrough, Mackinley Jahnsen, Ava Beaty, Althea Meyer, and Harper Binkley.
Cathy Schiltz, Mikaela Adams, Juniper, Molly, & Jeremy Robinson
Ted & Charlene Weter
Jordan Beadle & 3-yr.-old Owen riding King
Kyleigh Stupperich shows her skills as she rides Rooster backwards
Caroline Nahler riding Nala
Teresa & Mia Schlotzhauer
Logan Nahler & Colten Rumble
Silas
Ronin Hahn, Chase Yeager, & Charlotte Fuemmeler of the Ashland Cub Scouts Troop 134 sing a cadence as they pass
Ashland Alderwoman Stephanie Bell
Martha Hanson & Michael Dubes
Emilee & Moe the Yummy Yo mascot
Boone County Commissioner Justin Aldred was there in spirit, as he was attending the Boone County Fair Ham Breakfast
Blakley Dooley shares candy with her friend Emmalee Metzner
Ashland Aldermen Rick Lewis, Alderwomen Brenda Ravenscraft & Kristen Colbert
Blaine Hargis, Weston Jennings, and Kellen Ash
Sterling Turner & Justin Byrd
Lois Gilmore on the Silver Sneakers YMCA float
Rachel Beal and baby Hilda
Richard Cunningham and Mike Northrop (driver)
Dylan Paul, Morgan Wood, Anita Houston (red hat), Kandis Lee, and little Isaac Paul
Matt, Ashley, and Gage Sharp
Abby enjoys watching the parade
Kramer and Know Knierim make the mad candy dash
Ashland American Legion Post Finance Officer Brian Sapp, Post Commander David Bentley, Post Adjutant Christine Sapp and granddaughter Olivia Siglinger.
Zoe and Noella
Lily & Grayson Karr ride in the Southern Boone County Fire Protection District truck driven by Colt Doman
Little Silas catches candy thrown by his friend Jesse
Little Jesse throws candy to his friend Silas
Sara Christy Tompkins with Dualee the Great Dane and Boone
Bryson & Reese Slinker
Tillie, Emery, and Rese Troutt
Little Millie
The “Ignite the Sky” fireworks show was put on later in the evening, hosted by the Southern Boone YMCA, Eagle Flight Fireworks, and ABC.
Braylen Burnett gets help from her father
Ellie Davis
Thea Sapp
Angie
Monty had a great time chasing his friends around with a light spinner
Diana Linzie
Jaiden
Daniel & Jule from Columbia came to watch the show with friends
Ronnie & Sharon Basinger, owners of Eagle Flight Fireworks
Ronnie & Sharon Basinger, owners of Eagle Flight Fireworks
These events continue to grow each year, bringing out more than 1,000 local residents for these family-friendly festivities.
Facebook Comments