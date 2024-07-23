By: Tara Blue

The weather finally cooperated on Saturday, July 20th for the Ashland Betterment Coalition’s (ABC) Fourth of July parade which was rescheduled from July 4th due to weather, and “Ignite the Sky” fireworks show.

Southern Boone residents came out to celebrate Independence Day under partly cloudy skies and 75-degree, breezy weather.

The day’s activities kicked off at 9am with a parade led by Hartsburg American Legion Post Commander Gunny Kline and post member Don Dihel, followed by Grand Marshals, the Southern Boone cheerleaders.

The “Ignite the Sky” fireworks show was put on later in the evening, hosted by the Southern Boone YMCA, Eagle Flight Fireworks, and ABC.

These events continue to grow each year, bringing out more than 1,000 local residents for these family-friendly festivities.