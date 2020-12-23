Brenda Austin, of Ashland Eastern Star Chapter #309, presents a check to Ashland Mayor Richard Sullivan for the money raised for the city beautification project. Pallett trees were made and decorated by several businesses, individuals and organizations who also gave donations. Five hundered dollars was received and donated to the city for the project. The Eastern Star Chapter wishes to thank the following for their participation and donations: Mike & Michelle McCubbin of Southwest Properties, USA Mortgage, Connections Bank, Great Reflections Salon, Ashland Eastern Star, Ashland Rainbow Assembly and Alderwoman Melissa Old. They are hopeful to have even more participants next year for another charity.