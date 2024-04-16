By: Ernie Wren

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc., has its newest location planned for opening on June 17th, 2024, at Eastside Drive just east of the new Breaktime. This corporate store, with over 6,000 locations, has historical Missouri roots.

Michael Byrne O’Reilly, having emigrated to America in 1849 from Ireland due to the harsh potato famine, opened his first O’Reilly Automotive store with his sons in Springfield, MO in 1957.

The facility in Ashland is planned for 7, 225 gross square feet.

(Corporate.Oreillyauto.com) (Darin Ratermann / City of Ashland)