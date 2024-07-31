By: Jennifer Zagorac

On Saturday, July 27th, the Ashland Optimist Pool hosted a late night Luau Party to raise money towards a new diving board. All the lifeguards played a large role in planning, advertising and encouraging attendance.

Earlier in the summer, at a lifeguard’s suggestion a $1,500 GoFundMe page was set up to collect donations for the new diving board, the pool raised an abundance of donations through this link. Every day young and less young swimmers added money to a donation jar at the pool. Finally, the Luau Party busted the goal to raise over $1,600!

The money raised will first purchase a diving board to be installed for the 2025 season and any remaining money will go towards replacing the lifeguard seats which are currently duct taped.

The Pool Committee and Lifeguards want to thank all those who helped reach this goal!