SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 2 – 9:30 AM

We will sell the following located at 1150 E Calvin Dr, Hartsburg, MO. From Ashland exit at Hwy. 63, take Route M 4 miles west to Calvin Drive, then west on Calvin 1 mile to auction (watch for signs)

TRUCK & TRAILER (sells near 1): 2004 Ford F150 Super Crew Cab Camper Special XLT 4 door pickup, 2WD, sunroof, 5.4 Triton eng., full power, CD, brake controller, chrome nerf bars, ARE MPulse matching topper w/3 way open, like new tires & battery, 98,545 miles, always shedded, 1999 tilt bed trailer 6’6” x 10’ w/mesh floor & good spare tire, 2” ball hitch. Equalizer hitch for trailer

MOWER & GARDEN (sell near 1:30): John Deere 445 lawn tractor w/22 hp Kawasaki water cooled engine, 60” commercial deck, lug tires on rear, weights, 1021 hours, JD front blade fits 425, 445, 455, MTD chipper/shredder w/8 hp, Troy Bilt “Super Bronco” rear tine tiller w/6.5 hp Briggs, Honda mini tiller, AgriFab 38” lawn sweeper • AgriFab lawn cart w/dump, Ryobi concrete mixer • Humane animal trap, 10 sheets tins, 8’ long • small group steel posts

GENERATOR & LADDERS: Coleman Pro Gen 5000 watt generator w/9 hp Biggs, Little Giant Titan ladder, Werner 8’ fiberglass ladder • Werner ladder cushions, Like new 12’ telescoping ladder

TOOLS & SHOP ITEMS (sells first): Homak 10 dwr. Tool chest, Ryobi 10” portable table saw, DeWalt 20v cordless drill, DeWalt 20V screwdriver, Kobalt 71/4” compound miter saw • Roto Zip tool, Wrenches • Pliers • Socket sets, ratchets & lots more, Porter Cable pancake air compressor, McGraw 10 gal. Air compressor, Craftsman mini drill in case & bits, Craftsman 16 gal. Shop vac. • Dremel Ultra Saw, Nice 5” multi-purpose vise, Double rock bench grinder, Bostitch SB-1850BN brad nailer, Portable Cable PSH2 detail paint sprayer, Porter Cable air finish nailer, Central pneumatic Contractor Series framing nailer, Cummins bench model drill press, Xacto knife set • Steel post driver & puller, Post vise • Chicago cut-off saw, Victor acetylene torch set w/bottles, Airco 225 MSM Stinger AC welder • rods • Helmet, Sony shop radio • Handyman jack • pipe wrenches, Electric drills, jigsaws, circular saws, etc., Group of 12 & 14 ga. Electric wire, Extension cords • Log chains, Several ammo boxes, 1 with lead, 110 v. Power washer, 1600 psi, 4 pipe furniture clamps • 21/4 ton floor jack, 4’ shop fan • 2 third hand material, rollers, LP portable heater •BBQ LP tanks • 10 torch bottles, Lot of assorted screws • Sewer snake • Fuel cans, McCullogh 1010 high power chainsaw, 2 electric chainsaws • bolt cutters, ½” air impact wrench • air chisel

FURNITURE: Custom made oak microwave stand, Earthtone 2 cushion recline sofa, 4 wooden bookcases, 4 nice wooden TV trays w/stand, Very nice Eucalyptus wood 6’ bench, Copper lined humidor, (Franks’ grandfather), 4’ folding plastic table • 2 – 2 dwr. file cabinets, Rollaway bed w/like new mattress, 2 Wooden folding serving tables on rollers, Indirect floor lamp • Copper lined humidor, 2 metal storage shelves, Nice metal 2 dr. Cabinet w/shelves, Wooden printer stand

COLLECTIBLES & QUILTS: Dresden plate quilt • Flower Garden • Log Cabin, Quilting frame on rollers & quilting supplies, Cast-iron tea kettle • Brass fire extinguisher, Wooden corn sheller • Turtle back trunk, Nut cracker • Milk can • 2 stone crock bowls, 15 gal. Blue Band stone jar, has crack, Collection of Eagles from Bradford Exchange, Waterfall motion lamp wall picture, 78 records & record player, Group of LP vinyl records, Cross cut hay saw • Horse drawn potato plow, Group of Nascar collectibles: 1987, Charlotte Motor Speedway poster, Bill Elliott, Carl Edwards caps

HOUSEHOLD: Amana refrigerator w/cross top freezer, Fisher cast-iron wood stove, Husqvarna Viking model 1 Embroidery sewing machine w/accessories, 2 metal Coleman ice chests & other coolers, Chiminea patio heater • Kerosene heater, Lawn chairs • 110v. Oil heater, Christmas & Easter village collection, Christmas decorations, Lighted Christmas Star, made by Frank of baby food jars, Perfect Aire dehumidifier, Lock N Lock plastic ware, Cruisnart bread maker & other small appliances, Storage tubs w/dolls, Cookbook collection, • Flower & garden books, 12, 16 & .410 shotgun shells • few .22’s

HomSafe gun safe

Frank & Kay Miller, sellers

Voorheis Auction & Realty, LLC

Brent Voorheis 573-808-3989

Guest Auctioneer

Price Nichols

www.voorheisauction.com