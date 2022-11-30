By: Ernie Wren

While the old Ashland Pharmacy downtown is being remodeled for sale or lease, one feature within the facility will remain, the old safe built by Mosler Safe Company out of Hamilton, Ohio (originated in 1867). The downtown location has housed many types of businesses in its lifetime, one of which was a bank. Mosler’s safes and vaults were renowned for their strength and precise manufacturing. Several Mosler vaults installed in Hiroshima’s Mitsui Bank building prior to WWII survived the nuclear attack, a fact the company widely publicized in its marketing. (ATM Marketplace / Five Star Security Services). There may be a lot of historical intrigue to this vault, hopefully it will be viewable to the public.